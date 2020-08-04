Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AAV ONLOAD [Image 1 of 5]

    AAV ONLOAD

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Kittleson 

    USS SAN DIEGO (LPD 22)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 8, 2020) A Sailor assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) guides Marines assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion (3d AA BN) driving an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) up the well deck ramp during an underway AAV onload exercise. USS San Diego is conducting routine operations in the Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin K. Kittleson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 21:50
    Photo ID: 6214272
    VIRIN: 200408-N-TP877-3108
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAV ONLOAD [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Benjamin Kittleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AAV ONLOAD
    AAV ONLOAD
    AAV ONLOAD
    AAV ONLOAD
    AAV ONLOAD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    underway
    AAV
    San Antonio-class
    USN
    Marines
    USS San Diego (LPD 22)
    amphibious transport dock (LPD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT