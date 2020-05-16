Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TPASE conducts virtual battle assembly [Image 4 of 4]

    TPASE conducts virtual battle assembly

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jefferson VanWey 

    350th Public Affairs Detachment

    Master Sgt. Michel Sauret, digital media noncommissioned officer in charge for the United States Army Reserve Command, conducts a class on lighting for the 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element and its subordinate units using various video conferencing programs during a virtual battle assembly May 16, 2020. Units across the U.S. Army Reserve have had to become more creative and flexible in ensuring they receive quality training due to travel restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis. The U.S. Army Reserve is dedicated to remaining ready to respond globally to any adversarial threat or natural disaster. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 21:16
    Photo ID: 6214248
    VIRIN: 160520-A-OE370-0048
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 833.92 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TPASE conducts virtual battle assembly [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Jefferson VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TPASE conducts virtual battle assembly
    TPASE conducts virtual battle assembly
    TPASE conducts virtual battle assembly
    TPASE conducts virtual battle assembly

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USARC
    PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    ARMY RESERVE
    USAR
    MICHEL SAURET
    350TH PAD
    VANWEY
    CORONAVIRUS
    COVID19
    COVID 19
    318TH TPASE
    COVID
    VIRTUAL BATTLE ASSEMBLY
    VBA
    JEFF VANWEY
    SAURET

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT