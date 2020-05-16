TPASE conducts virtual battle assembly

Master Sgt. Michel Sauret, digital media noncommissioned officer in charge for the United States Army Reserve Command, conducts a class on lighting for the 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element and its subordinate units using various video conferencing programs during a virtual battle assembly May 16, 2020. Units across the U.S. Army Reserve have had to become more creative and flexible in ensuring they receive quality training due to travel restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis. The U.S. Army Reserve is dedicated to remaining ready to respond globally to any adversarial threat or natural disaster. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

