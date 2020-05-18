Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test [Image 12 of 12]

    1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Dalton Swanbeck 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Devon Phillips, a geographic intelligence specialist with 1st Intelligence Battalion (Intel Bn.), I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, holds an AN/PRC-152 radio during a battle skills test at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 14, 2020. 1st Intel Bn. held the training to ensure the Marines retain the necessary basic combat skills and knowledge to be successful on the battlefield and to remain mission ready. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 19:57
    Photo ID: 6214197
    VIRIN: 200514-M-EC058-1136
    Resolution: 4914x3276
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Dalton Swanbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test
    1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test
    1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test
    1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test
    1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test
    1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test
    1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test
    1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test
    1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test
    1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test
    1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test
    1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Radio
    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Tourniquet
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    California
    Rifle
    Marines
    BST
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    1st Intelligence Battalion
    1st Intel Bn
    I MIG
    I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group
    Battle Skills Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT