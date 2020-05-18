U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Devontá Locus, an imagery analyst with 1st Intelligence Battalion (Intel Bn.), I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, holds an M4 carbine during a battle skills test at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 14, 2020. 1st Intel Bn. held the training to ensure the Marines retain the necessary basic combat skills and knowledge to be successful on the battlefield and to remain mission ready. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.18.2020 19:57 Photo ID: 6214195 VIRIN: 200514-M-EC058-1124 Resolution: 3776x4720 Size: 11.46 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Intelligence Battalion Conducts Battle Skills Test [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Dalton Swanbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.