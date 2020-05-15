Master Sgt. Justin Macedonio, 436th Security Forces Squadron chief of standardization and evaluation, salutes during a retreat ceremony on Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2020 16:46
|Photo ID:
|6213995
|VIRIN:
|200515-F-DA916-1153
|Resolution:
|3603x2400
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 436th SFS Police Week Retreat Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT