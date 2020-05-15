Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th SFS Police Week Retreat Ceremony [Image 16 of 16]

    436th SFS Police Week Retreat Ceremony

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Justin Macedonio, 436th Security Forces Squadron chief of standardization and evaluation, salutes during a retreat ceremony on Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

