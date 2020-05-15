436th SFS Police Week Retreat Ceremony

Master Sgt. Justin Macedonio, 436th Security Forces Squadron chief of standardization and evaluation, salutes during a retreat ceremony on Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

