436th SFS Police Week Retreat Ceremony

Master Sgt. Jeffrey Robey, 436th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of investigations, holds photos of two fallen defenders during a retreat ceremony on Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The ceremony commemorating fallen military and civilian law enforcement officers marked the end of National Police Week 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

