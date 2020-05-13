Charlie Company Crucible

Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a crucible event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 13, 2020. The crucible is a 54- hour long culminating event at recruit training which will finalize the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|05.13.2020
|05.18.2020 10:53
|6213381
|200513-M-VX661-1106
|6100x4067
|5.15 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|2
|0
|0
