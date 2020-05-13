Charlie Company Crucible

Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a land navigation event while wearing face coverings during the Crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 13, 2020. Throughout the Crucible recruits had to work together and pull their own weight in order to succeed and earn the title of Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

