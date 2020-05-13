Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Crucible [Image 5 of 7]

    Charlie Company Crucible

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a land navigation event while wearing face coverings during the Crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 13, 2020. Throughout the Crucible recruits had to work together and pull their own weight in order to succeed and earn the title of Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 10:52
    Photo ID: 6213380
    VIRIN: 200513-M-VX661-1034
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Crucible [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

