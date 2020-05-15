Recognizing excellence: Capt. Schmidt

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jeffrey Schmidt, an air liaison officer and joint fires and effects planner assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Headquarters, poses for a portrait at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 5, 2020. Schmidt was coined for his extradordinary efforts in the CJTF-OIR mission by Lt. Gen. Joseph T. Guastella Jr., Commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delaney Gonzales)

