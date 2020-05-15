U.S. Air Force Capt. Jeffrey Schmidt, an air liaison officer and joint fires and effects planner assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Headquarters, poses for a portrait at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 5, 2020. Schmidt was coined for his extradordinary efforts in the CJTF-OIR mission by Lt. Gen. Joseph T. Guastella Jr., Commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delaney Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2020 02:58
|Photo ID:
|6212846
|VIRIN:
|200515-F-WW878-1001
|Resolution:
|6177x4346
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Recognizing excellence: Capt. Schmidt [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Delaney Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Recognizing excellence: Capt. Schmidt
LEAVE A COMMENT