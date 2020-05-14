A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler and MWD Bingo take a water break during training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 14, 2020. K-9s assigned to ASAB train daily to accomplish their mission in defending and improving the installation along with fostering partnerships between partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)
This work, ASAB K-9 perform vital training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS
