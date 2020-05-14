ASAB K-9 perform vital training

A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler and MWD Bingo take a water break during training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 14, 2020. K-9s assigned to ASAB train daily to accomplish their mission in defending and improving the installation along with fostering partnerships between partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

