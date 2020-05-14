Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAB K-9 perform vital training [Image 8 of 10]

    ASAB K-9 perform vital training

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler congratulates MWD Bingo during training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 14, 2020. K-9s assigned to ASAB train daily to accomplish their mission in defending and improving the installation along with fostering partnerships between partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.17.2020 03:42
    Photo ID: 6212377
    VIRIN: 200513-F-YM181-0014
    Resolution: 6066x4178
    Size: 16.22 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASAB K-9 perform vital training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASAB K-9 perform vital training
    TAGS

    train
    Airmen
    deployed
    Air Base
    386 AEW
    military working dog handler
    Kuwait
    386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron
    386 Air Expeditionary Wing
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    ASAB
    improving the installation

