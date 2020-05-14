Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Iwakuni support Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Iwakuni support Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, AICHI, JAPAN

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kayla Collins 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200514-N-EO124-3100 IWAKUNI, Japan (May 14, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Zhen Liu, from Oxnard, California, guides Equipment Operator 3rd Class David Francis, from Tecolutla, Veracruz, Mexico, in an MTVR dump truck for a project in support of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. U.S. Navy Seabees deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Iwakuni, are capping a 30-acre multi-layer landfill. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kayla Collins/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.16.2020 21:18
    Photo ID: 6212229
    VIRIN: 200514-N-EO124-3100
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Iwakuni support Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kayla Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Iwakuni support Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Iwakuni support Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Iwakuni support Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Iwakuni
    construction
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT