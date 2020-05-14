U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Iwakuni support Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

200514-N-EO124-3095 IWAKUNI, Japan (May 14, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Zhen Liu, from Oxnard, California, guides Equipment Operator 3rd Class David Francis, from Tecolutla, Veracruz, Mexico, in an MTVR dump truck for a project in support of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. U.S. Navy Seabees deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Iwakuni, are capping a 30-acre multi-layer landfill. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kayla Collins/Released)

