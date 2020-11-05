Texas National Guard Mobile Testing Team visits Alabama-Coushatta Reservation

A Soldier holds a sign directing traffic at a Mobile Testing Team location at the Alabama-Coushatta Native American Reservation. Texas Army National Guard Soldiers comprising a Mobile Testing Team visited the Alabama-Coushatta Native American Reservation in Livingston, Texas, on May 11, 2020 to provide free COVID-19 testing to residents of the reservation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Erin Castle)

