Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Texas National Guard Mobile Testing Team visits Alabama-Coushatta Reservation [Image 3 of 3]

    Texas National Guard Mobile Testing Team visits Alabama-Coushatta Reservation

    ALABAMA-COUSHATTA NATIVE AMERICAN RESERVATION, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Military Department

    Soldiers prepare to receive patients at a Mobile Testing Team location at the Alabama-Coushatta Native American Reservation. TTexas Army National Guard Soldiers comprising a Mobile Testing Team visited the Alabama-Coushatta Native American Reservation in Livingston, Texas, on May 11, 2020 to provide free COVID-19 testing to residents of the reservation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Erin Castle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 05.16.2020 20:25
    Photo ID: 6212172
    VIRIN: 200511-Z-A3350-1189
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 14.41 MB
    Location: ALABAMA-COUSHATTA NATIVE AMERICAN RESERVATION, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard Mobile Testing Team visits Alabama-Coushatta Reservation [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Texas National Guard Mobile Testing Team visits Alabama-Coushatta Reservation
    Texas National Guard Mobile Testing Team visits Alabama-Coushatta Reservation
    Texas National Guard Mobile Testing Team visits Alabama-Coushatta Reservation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Native American
    Texas
    Texas Army National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    American Indian
    Texas Military Department
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    Covid testing
    Native American Reservation
    coronavirus testing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT