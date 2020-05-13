Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAS Oceana MWD Kennels [Image 10 of 12]

    NAS Oceana MWD Kennels

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Mahmod 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    200513-N-OC333-049 Virginia Beach, Va. (May 13, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jacob Parks, from Wendell, North Carolina, conducts a roadway substance detection training exercise with Military Working Dog (MWD) Meeko on board Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex. The mission of Naval Air Station Oceana's MWD program is to provide support during security operations and protect against any persons or items that threaten the safety of personnel or mission-critical facilities (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.16.2020 20:09
    Photo ID: 6212164
    VIRIN: 200513-N-OC333-049
    Resolution: 4010x2668
    Size: 863.77 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Hometown: WENDELL, NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Oceana MWD Kennels [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAS Oceana MWD Kennels
    NAS Oceana MWD Kennels
    NAS Oceana MWD Kennels
    NAS Oceana MWD Kennels
    NAS Oceana MWD Kennels
    NAS Oceana MWD Kennels
    NAS Oceana MWD Kennels
    NAS Oceana MWD Kennels
    NAS Oceana MWD Kennels
    NAS Oceana MWD Kennels
    NAS Oceana MWD Kennels
    NAS Oceana MWD Kennels

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sailors’ Little Helper: Military Working Dogs Help Protect Navy’s Master Jet Base

    TAGS

    MWD
    NAS Oceana
    security forces
    Military Working Dog
    military police
    Master at Arms
    Dam Neck Annex
    Naval Air Station Oceana

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT