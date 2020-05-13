NAS Oceana MWD Kennels

200513-N-OC333-059 Virginia Beach, Va. (May 13, 2020) Military Working Dog (MWD) Meeko alerts on a decoy substance during a roadway substance detection training exercise on board Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex. The mission of Naval Air Station Oceana's MWD program is to provide support during security operations and protect against any persons or items that threaten the safety of personnel or mission-critical facilities (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)

