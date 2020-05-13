200513-N-OC333-059 Virginia Beach, Va. (May 13, 2020) Military Working Dog (MWD) Meeko alerts on a decoy substance during a roadway substance detection training exercise on board Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex. The mission of Naval Air Station Oceana's MWD program is to provide support during security operations and protect against any persons or items that threaten the safety of personnel or mission-critical facilities (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2020 20:09
|Photo ID:
|6212165
|VIRIN:
|200513-N-OC333-059
|Resolution:
|2891x1924
|Size:
|970.58 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NAS Oceana MWD Kennels [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sailors’ Little Helper: Military Working Dogs Help Protect Navy’s Master Jet Base
LEAVE A COMMENT