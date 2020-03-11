Local residents welcome medical readiness event participants as part of Exercise Vita to Carrizal, Colombia, March 11, 2020. Exercise Vita brought combined U.S. and Colombian forces together to perform humanitarian and civic-action operations in the La Guajira region of Colombia. Medical readiness exercises prepare participants for future operations while providing key services to communities most in need. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Philip Ribas)

