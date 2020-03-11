Exercsie Vita

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Maria Heredia, public health nurse, coordinates with a Colombian Army soldier at a medical readiness event as part of Exercise Vita in Carrizal, Colombia, March 11, 2020. Exercise Vita brought combined forces together to perform humanitarian and civic-action operations in the La Guajira region of Colombia. Medical readiness exercises prepare participants for future operations while providing key services to communities most in need. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Philip Ribas)

