    Exercsie Vita [Image 15 of 16]

    Exercsie Vita

    LA GUAJIRA, COLOMBIA

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Philip Ribas 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Maria Heredia, public health nurse, coordinates with a Colombian Army soldier at a medical readiness event as part of Exercise Vita in Carrizal, Colombia, March 11, 2020. Exercise Vita brought combined forces together to perform humanitarian and civic-action operations in the La Guajira region of Colombia. Medical readiness exercises prepare participants for future operations while providing key services to communities most in need. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Philip Ribas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 19:20
    Photo ID: 6142785
    VIRIN: 200311-F-LL408-0030
    Resolution: 986x657
    Size: 310.06 KB
    Location: LA GUAJIRA, CO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercsie Vita [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Philip Ribas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

