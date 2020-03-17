Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force - Medical [Image 4 of 5]

    Task Force - Medical

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Leia Tascarini 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Florida National Guard (FLNG) walk with Memorial Hospital Wests’ Chief Nursing Officer, Denise Reynolds, R.N., to collaborate on donning and doffing personal protective equipment (PPE) during Task Force – Medical’s response to the COVID-19 virus, March 17, 2020. The FLNG is working with interagency partners to provide support in protecting our citizens and guests throughout this crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Leia Tascarini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 17:53
    Photo ID: 6142662
    VIRIN: 200317-A-UN364-148
    Resolution: 4884x3444
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force - Medical [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Leia Tascarini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida
    #FLNG
    #COVID-19
    TaskForceMedical

    • LEAVE A COMMENT