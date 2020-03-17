Members of the Florida National Guard (FLNG) walk with Memorial Hospital Wests’ Chief Nursing Officer, Denise Reynolds, R.N., to collaborate on donning and doffing personal protective equipment (PPE) during Task Force – Medical’s response to the COVID-19 virus, March 17, 2020. The FLNG is working with interagency partners to provide support in protecting our citizens and guests throughout this crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Leia Tascarini)

