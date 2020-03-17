Task Force - Medical

Members of the Florida National Guard (FLNG) gather with local hospital staff to collaborate on administering the COVID-19 screening test during Task Force – Medicals’ response to the COVID-19 virus, March 17, 2020. The FLNG is mobilizing up to 500 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen in support of the Florida Department of Health response in Broward County. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Leia Tascarini)
