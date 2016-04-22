Soldiers with units aligned under the Army Reserve’s 644th Regional Support Group (RSG), headquartered at Fort Snelling, Minn., conduct training on the M2 .50-caliber machine gun April 22, 2016, at Range 34 on Fort McCoy’s North Post. More than 800 Soldiers with the 644th RSG trained at Fort McCoy in late April to complete weapons qualification as well as other Army Warrior Skills Tasks. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2016 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 16:07 Photo ID: 6142571 VIRIN: 160422-A-OK556-347 Resolution: 3504x2336 Size: 5.97 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2016 Army Reserve training at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 5], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.