    2016 Army Reserve training at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 5]

    2016 Army Reserve training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2016

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with units aligned under the Army Reserve’s 644th Regional Support Group (RSG), headquartered at Fort Snelling, Minn., conduct training on the M2 .50-caliber machine gun April 22, 2016, at Range 34 on Fort McCoy’s North Post. More than 800 Soldiers with the 644th RSG trained at Fort McCoy in late April to complete weapons qualification as well as other Army Warrior Skills Tasks. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2016
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 16:07
    Photo ID: 6142570
    VIRIN: 160422-A-OK556-8231
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
