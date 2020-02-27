Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African American History Month speaker discusses link between diversity, performance during visit to NUWC Division Newport [Image 2 of 2]

    African American History Month speaker discusses link between diversity, performance during visit to NUWC Division Newport

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Author and retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gary Richardson, CEO and founder of the diversity-consulting firm R. Diversity WorkX, stressed the importance of performance, diversity and inclusion, during his visit to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on Feb. 27, as part of a celebration of African American History Month held in February.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African American History Month speaker discusses link between diversity, performance during visit to NUWC Division Newport [Image 2 of 2], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Performance
    Diversity
    African American History Month
    20-13
    Inclusion
    NUWC Division Newport

    • LEAVE A COMMENT