African American History Month speaker discusses link between diversity, performance during visit to NUWC Division Newport

Author and retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gary Richardson, CEO and founder of the diversity-consulting firm R. Diversity WorkX, spoke to Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees on Feb. 27, as part of a celebration of African American History Month held in February.
|02.27.2020
|03.17.2020 13:05
|6142389
|200227-N-XQ823-0007
|400x267
|66.3 KB
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|1
|0
|0
