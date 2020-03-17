Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND

    03.17.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, HHC, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, medical professions supply hand sanitizer around the area of operation. In order to keep Soldiers from contracting the virus and spreading it throughout formations and local populations, Army leaders are incorporating the recommended procedures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

    This work, Wolfpack re-emphasize Soldier health as top priority [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    III Corps
    USAEUR
    USArmy
    COVID-19

