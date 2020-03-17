In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, HHC, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, medical professions supply hand sanitizer around the area of operation. In order to keep Soldiers from contracting the virus and spreading it throughout formations and local populations, Army leaders are incorporating the recommended procedures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 10:45 Photo ID: 6142069 VIRIN: 200317-A-HT688-990 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.81 MB Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolfpack re-emphasize Soldier health as top priority [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.