Wolfpack re-emphasize Soldier health as top priority

Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Wiglesworth, the 13th ESC surgeon cell noncommissioned officer-in-charge, checks a Soldier’s temperature March 17. In order to keep Soldiers from contracting the virus and spreading it throughout formations and local populations, Army leaders are incorporating the recommended procedures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

