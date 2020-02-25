Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCS SULE II [Image 4 of 4]

    OCS SULE II

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. George Nudo 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine officer candidates conduct the Small Unit Leadership Evaluation event at the Officer Candidates School, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 25, 2020.The mission of Officer Candidates School is to educate and train officer candidates in Marine Corps knowledge and skills within a controlled and challenging environment in order to evaluate and screen individuals for the leadership, moral, mental, and physical qualities required for commissioning as a Marine Corps officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. George Nudo)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
