OCS SULE II

U.S. Marine officer candidates conduct the Small Unit Leadership Evaluation event at the Officer Candidates School, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 25, 2020.The mission of Officer Candidates School is to educate and train officer candidates in Marine Corps knowledge and skills within a controlled and challenging environment in order to evaluate and screen individuals for the leadership, moral, mental, and physical qualities required for commissioning as a Marine Corps officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. George Nudo)

