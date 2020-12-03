Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Russell

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 12, 2020) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Austin Hamrick, from Chester, S.C., checks a switchboard for continuity aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 12, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 02:40
    Photo ID: 6141579
    VIRIN: 200312-N-CU072-1023
    Resolution: 2992x4495
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: CHESTER, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    TAGS

    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    DDG 59
    USN
    Guided Missile Destroyer

