SOUTH CHINA SEA 03.12.2020 Courtesy Photo USS Russell

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 12, 2020) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Austin Hamrick, from Chester, S.C., checks a switchboard for continuity aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 12, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)