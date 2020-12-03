SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 12, 2020) U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Tyler Haddock, from San Antonio, plays a movie for the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 12, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 02:40
|Photo ID:
|6141578
|VIRIN:
|200312-N-CU072-1007
|Resolution:
|4184x2785
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
