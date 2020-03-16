Personnel from the Jamaica Beach Fire Department pull a mariner from the water after his vessel capsized near Galveston, Texas, March 16, 2020. Both mariners aboard were wearing lifejackets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 22:03
|Photo ID:
|6141453
|VIRIN:
|200316-G-G0108-007
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, Jamaica Beach Fire Department rescue 2 mariners near Galveston, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT