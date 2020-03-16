Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Jamaica Beach Fire Department rescue 2 mariners near Galveston, Texas [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard, Jamaica Beach Fire Department rescue 2 mariners near Galveston, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Personnel from the Jamaica Beach Fire Department pull a mariner from the water after his vessel capsized near Galveston, Texas, March 16, 2020. Both mariners aboard were wearing lifejackets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Houston)

    search and rescue

    • LEAVE A COMMENT