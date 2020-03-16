Coast Guard, Jamaica Beach Fire Department rescue 2 mariners near Galveston, Texas

Personnel from the Jamaica Beach Fire Department pull a mariner from the water after her vessel capsized near Galveston, Texas, March 16, 2020. Both mariners aboard were wearing lifejackets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Houston)

