2nd Lt./Dr. Thomas Lee works on finalizing logistics and signing the Memorandum of Agreement at the final planning meeting for Camp to the Future Palau with Palau’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education representatives at Palau High School on March 3,2020.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 18:51 Photo ID: 6141344 VIRIN: 200303-A-EY244-1002 Resolution: 2949x2003 Size: 1.18 MB Location: PW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Pride Soldiers Planning to Promote Preventative Health in Palau [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.