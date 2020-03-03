2nd Lt./Dr. Thomas Lee works on Camp to the Future logo design and social media with Palau’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education representatives and Palau High School students at the final planning meeting at Palau High School March 3, 2020.
Pacific Pride Soldiers Planning to Promote Preventative Health in Palau
