200316-N-TI693-1149



CAPE TOWN, South Africa (March 16, 2020) - Cmdr. Christopher Carroll, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), right front, discusses with the Ambassador Lana Marks, U.S. ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, left front, the importance of interoperability between partner navies during a scheduled visit to Cape Town, South Africa, March 16, 2020. Carney is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 17:07 Photo ID: 6141280 VIRIN: 200316-N-TI693-1149 Resolution: 4318x2429 Size: 998.31 KB Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Fred Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.