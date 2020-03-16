200316-N-TI693-1137



CAPE TOWN, South Africa (March 16, 2020) - The wardroom aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) hosts a luncheon for Ambassador Lana Marks, U.S. ambassador to the Republic of South Africa during a scheduled visit to Cape Town, South Africa, March 16, 2020. Carney is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

