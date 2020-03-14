29th BEB and RTA Engineers conducts weapons training

Spc. Kevin Thao, the unit armorer with Alpha Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battallion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division shows a Royal Thai Army engineer how to use the remote pressure pad to activate the infrared laser on the M4 carbine March 14, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Kingdom of Thailand as a part of the Hanuman Guardian exercise.

The relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of the U.S.’s most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of both countries to the long-standing U.S./Thai alliance. (Photo Illustration)

