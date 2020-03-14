Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Weapons Training with the Royal Thai Army [Image 1 of 2]

    Weapons Training with the Royal Thai Army

    THAILAND

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ondirae Abdullah-Robinson 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Spc. Kevin Thao, the unit armorer with Alpha Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battallion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division shows a Royal Thai Army engineer how to use the remote pressure pad to activate the infrared laser on the M4 carbine March 14, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Kingdom of Thailand as a part of the Hanuman Guardian exercise.
    The relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of the U.S.’s most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of both countries to the long-standing U.S./Thai alliance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 03:14
    Photo ID: 6140227
    VIRIN: 200314-A-BF736-0027
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 751.26 KB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Training with the Royal Thai Army [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Ondirae Abdullah-Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Weapons Training with the Royal Thai Army
    29th BEB and RTA Engineers conducts weapons training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #25th Infantry Division
    #Bronco Brigade
    #Tropic Lightning
    #USArmy
    #25thID
    #Hanuman Guardian
    #WhatsYourWarrior
    Kingdom of Thailand (Thailand)
    #HG20
    #29th BEB
    #Wayfinders

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT