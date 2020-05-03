200304-A-DZ781-0003 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 4, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christian Gueuara hoists the American flag during morning colors. Tempest is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christopher Cameron)

