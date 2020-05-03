200306-A-DZ781-0011 ARABIAN GULF (March 6, 2020) Electronics Technician 1st Class David Rosa-Torres scans the surrounding waters for surface and air contacts aboard the coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2). Tempest is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christopher Cameron)
