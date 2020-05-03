Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Electronics Technician 1st Class David Rosa-Torres [Image 1 of 5]

    Electronics Technician 1st Class David Rosa-Torres

    BAHRAIN

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200306-A-DZ781-0011 ARABIAN GULF (March 6, 2020) Electronics Technician 1st Class David Rosa-Torres scans the surrounding waters for surface and air contacts aboard the coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2). Tempest is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christopher Cameron)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Electronics Technician 1st Class David Rosa-Torres [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

