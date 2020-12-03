200312-N-GG858-2128 OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 12, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jenne Gutierrez, from Glocester, R.I., assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), fires a 9mm handgun at the White Beach Naval Facility mobile range in Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 12, 2020. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 22:08 Photo ID: 6140170 VIRIN: 200312-N-GG858-2128 Resolution: 7096x4736 Size: 9.36 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: FLINT, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO 9mm Gun Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.