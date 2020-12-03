Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO 9mm Gun Shoot [Image 4 of 5]

    CFAO 9mm Gun Shoot

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    200312-N-GG858-2102 OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 12, 2020) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Simone Campbell, from Flint, Mich., assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), fires a 9mm handgun at the White Beach Naval Facility mobile range in Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 12, 2020. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 22:07
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: FLINT, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO 9mm Gun Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    firing
    live fire
    security training
    navy readiness
    gunshoot 9mm handgun

