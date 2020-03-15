A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Siuslaw River in Florence, Oregon, returns to their dock after they medically evacuated a 55-year-old man off a recreational vessel 5 miles southwest of the Siuslaw River entrance, March 15, 2020. The man reportedly suffered symptoms related to a stroke and was transferred to Peace Harbor Hospital for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Kevin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 21:54
|Photo ID:
|6140154
|VIRIN:
|200315-G-G0213-1003
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|263.16 KB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, OR, US
|Hometown:
|FLORENCE, OR, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station Siuslaw River boatcrew medevacs man off boat [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
