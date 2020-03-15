Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Station Siuslaw River boatcrew medically evacuates man off boat

    Station Siuslaw River boatcrew medically evacuates man off boat

    FLORENCE, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Siuslaw River in Florence, Oregon, returns to their dock after they medically evacuated a 55-year-old man off a recreational vessel 5 miles southwest of the Siuslaw River entrance, March 15, 2020. The man reportedly suffered symptoms related to a stroke and was transferred to Peace Harbor Hospital for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Kevin Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 21:54
    Photo ID: 6140152
    VIRIN: 200315-G-G0213-1001
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 225.08 KB
    Location: FLORENCE, OR, US 
    Hometown: FLORENCE, OR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Station Siuslaw River boatcrew medically evacuates man off boat [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Station Siuslaw River boatcrew medically evacuates man off boat
    Coast Guard Station Siuslaw River boatcrew medevacs man off boat

    USCG
    Oregon
    D13
    MLB
    Florence
    13th District
    Coast Guard
    47-foot Motor Lifeboat
    Sector North Bend
    Station Siuslaw River

