Station Siuslaw River boat crew medically evacuates man off boat

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Siuslaw River in Florence, Oregon, returns to their dock after they medically evacuated a 55-year-old man off a recreational vessel 5 miles southwest of the Siuslaw River entrance, March 15, 2020. The man reportedly suffered symptoms related to a stroke and was transferred to Peace Harbor Hospital for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Kevin Smith)

