U.S. Army Soldier 1LT Hoang, Tien assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wa., scans the skies looking for threats with a FIM-92 Stinger missile during Decisive Action Rotation 20-05 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, Mar. 10, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jackson Nicholson, Operations Group, National Training Center.)

