    Decisive Action Rotation 20-05 [Image 1 of 2]

    Decisive Action Rotation 20-05

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Jackson Nicholson 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Army Soldier 1LT Hoang, Tien assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wa., scans the skies looking for threats with a FIM-92 Stinger missile during Decisive Action Rotation 20-05 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, Mar. 10, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jackson Nicholson, Operations Group, National Training Center.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 15:16
    Photo ID: 6140009
    VIRIN: 200310-A-JL555-1063
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Action Rotation 20-05 [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Jackson Nicholson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Decisive Action Rotation 20-05
    Decisive Action Rotation 20-05

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    NTC
    Operations Group
    NTC 20-05
    Jackson Nicholson

