Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Decisive Action Rotation 20-05 [Image 2 of 2]

    Decisive Action Rotation 20-05

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Rosio Najera 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wa., soldiers use Satellite Communication Systems during Decisive Action Rotation 20-05 at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, Calif., Mar. 10, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rosio Najera, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 15:00
    Photo ID: 6139998
    VIRIN: 200310-A-TK780-1019
    Resolution: 6162x4263
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Action Rotation 20-05 [Image 2 of 2], by PV2 Rosio Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Decisive Action Rotation 20-05
    Decisive Action Rotation 20-05

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NTC
    Training
    OPS GRP
    Vulture
    PFC Rosio Najera NTC20-05

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT